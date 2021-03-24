BARRIE, ONT. -- Forty-four new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Simcoe County Wednesday.

There hasn't been a case listed in the District of Muskoka since March 18, when two individuals tested positive in Huntsville.

The numbers show most of the infections are in Barrie. There are five in Innisfil, four in New Tecumseth, three in Midland, and two in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Single cases are listed in Collingwood, Essa, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater and Tay Township.

The health unit has confirmed 419 active COVID-19 cases, including 23 hospitalizations.

Variants of Concern

Meanwhile, variant cases continue to surface in the region. On Tuesday, Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, said variants of concern dominate COVID-19 cases, with most in Simcoe County and about 3 per cent of cases in Muskoka.

There have been a total of 1,079 variant cases, with 53 new infections on Wednesday.

The health unit says to date, 306 cases tested positive for the UK B.1.1.7 variant, while a ninth individual tested positive for the P.1 variant, originally from Brazil. There has been a single case of the South Africa B.1.351 variant.

An additional 763 cases screened positive for a variant of concern and require further testing to confirm.

Outbreaks

There are currently four active school outbreaks at Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil, Our Lady of Grace Elementary School in Angus, Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford.

Vaccinations

More than 73,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to seniors 75 and older, health-care workers and other priority groups so far.

The health unit says over 17,600 residents have rolled up their sleeves for both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Additionally, nearly all long-term care and retirement home residents have been immunized against the deadly virus.

Plus, 3,700 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been given to Simcoe Muskoka residents 60 to 64, while more than 1,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine have also been administered.

Dr. Gardner said that it's important to get the shot wherever possible. "If you got the opportunity in the GTA at a pharmacy to go and get vaccinated, I think that's an essential reason. I think it's a great idea to get vaccinated at the first opportunity."

He also noted that residents who have been vaccinated should continue to follow public health measures "until further communication in the future."

"Although you get good protection with the first dose, it's not going to be as good as the second dose. There is still a high rate of transmission, and it is rising. The risk of exposure is still high, and there are no recommendations on relaxing measures after the first dose."