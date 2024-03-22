4 suspects charged after allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and tools

Collingwood police arrested and charged four people with possession of stolen property.

On Thursday, the Collingwood OPP was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Collingwood.

Once police arrived on the scene, they located and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

Evidence led the officers to a house on Seventh Street, where they observed individuals moving bags of tools inside the home.

Police secured the residence until the Collingwood Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) could obtain a search warrant.

After conducting the search warrant, OPP recovered stolen items from two separate thefts that had occurred earlier that day.

As a result, four adults have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.