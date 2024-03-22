BARRIE
Barrie

    • 4 suspects charged after allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and tools

    OPP located and recovered a stolen motor vehicle and bags of tools in Collingwood Ont., on March., 21, 2024. (Source: Collingwood OPP) OPP located and recovered a stolen motor vehicle and bags of tools in Collingwood Ont., on March., 21, 2024. (Source: Collingwood OPP)
    Collingwood police arrested and charged four people with possession of stolen property.

    On Thursday, the Collingwood OPP was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Collingwood.

    Once police arrived on the scene, they located and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

    Evidence led the officers to a house on Seventh Street, where they observed individuals moving bags of tools inside the home.

    Police secured the residence until the Collingwood Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) could obtain a search warrant.

    After conducting the search warrant, OPP recovered stolen items from two separate thefts that had occurred earlier that day.

    As a result, four adults have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

    The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

