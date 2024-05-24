$33K drug seizure in Simcoe County results in charges for Barrie man

Provincial police say officers removed more than $33,000 worth of drugs from the streets during a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.

Nottawasaga OPP reports officers executed search warrants in Alliston and Barrie, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of drugs, a vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers raided a business in Alliston know to have been selling magic mushrooms, which are illegal to possess or traffic. They also searched a storage unit and a residence in Barrie.

Police say along with seizing $33,300 in Psilocybin (magic mushrooms), they also confiscated roughly $10,000 in cash.

A 28-year-old Barrie man is now facing a series of drug-related offences.