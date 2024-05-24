BARRIE
Barrie

    • $33K drug seizure in Simcoe County results in charges for Barrie man

    Police display evidence allegedly seized during three raids in Simcoe County. (Source: Nottawasaga OPP) Police display evidence allegedly seized during three raids in Simcoe County. (Source: Nottawasaga OPP)
    Provincial police say officers removed more than $33,000 worth of drugs from the streets during a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.

    Nottawasaga OPP reports officers executed search warrants in Alliston and Barrie, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of drugs, a vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

    Officers raided a business in Alliston know to have been selling magic mushrooms, which are illegal to possess or traffic. They also searched a storage unit and a residence in Barrie.

    Police say along with seizing $33,300 in Psilocybin (magic mushrooms), they also confiscated roughly $10,000 in cash.

    A 28-year-old Barrie man is now facing a series of drug-related offences.

