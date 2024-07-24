Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts chilly fall across Simcoe County

BARRIE
    We may be in the dog days of summer, but according to the latest forecast from the Old Farmers' Almanac, chilly weather is right around the corner for Simcoe County and surrounding areas.

    Fall officially starts on Sept. 21, and the Almanac predicts cold temperatures across Ontario. Rainfall is also expected to be a bit higher than usual.

    Warmer weather will blanket the province by Thanksgiving in early October, and clear skies are forecast by Halloween at the end of the month.

    Come November, the periodical predicts cold, unsettled weather heading into winter.

    The Old Farmer's Almanac studies sunspots, prevailing weather trends, and the atmosphere to predict weather patterns.

    "We're looking at 'normals' or 'averages' over decades, not just how the weather compared to last year. For the 2024-2025 winter season, our forecasts are based on the latest period, 1991 through 2020," the Almanac's website states.

