3 trucks removed from service, several charges laid during Grey Bruce CMV safety inspection

Police pulled three commercial motor vehicles (CMV) from the road during a one-day safety blitz in Georgian Bluffs.

Provincial police and inspectors with the Ministry of Transportation checked nearly two dozen CMVs for compliance with regulations and safety standards.

Police laid several charges, including Highway Traffic Act offences and those pertaining to daily and annual inspections.

Officers also issued eight warnings.

They say the vehicles removed from service were due to "major defects that were discovered during inspection."