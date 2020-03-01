BARRIE -- And that's a wrap, on the 2020 Ontario Winter Games.

The games officially kicked off with an opening ceremony on February 27th, with some games starting on the 26th.

Hosting around 3000 athletes and 27 different competitions, the region was a busy place to be in over this past week.

Rotary Place Arena in Orillia hosted the last games of men's sledge hockey and ladies' ringette, where some athletes were lucky enough to take home gold.

Eastern AAA won the final, making three Ottawa locals on the team, very happy.

Rachael Pellisek, Kira Begin, and Abby Manson usually compete against each other in their hometown. This week, they were teammates.

Even though gold was the goal, the girls were focusing on having fun as well.

"I think everyone here is here to have fun and to compete. The competition is through the roof," said Manson.

Barrie local Curtis Duguay, also came home with gold after his team won gold in sledge hockey.

Duguay says he was happy to play close to home, and it was nice to be close to family while competing.

"I have my fans, it's pretty cool seeing them up in the stands cheering for me," said Duguay.

The games were an overall success for the athletes competing, and for the city of Orillia.

According to the co-chair organizer of the games, Jed Levene, the games brought economic growth to Orillia for local businesses.

Local café, the Mariposa Market, on Main Street Orillia said they saw more traffic as a result of the games.

"It's definitely made it a lot busier, but it's nice having some new faces and new people coming to town," said Peter Wilson, a server at the café.

The 2020 Ontario Winter Games have exceeded the expectations of local businesses, athletes, volunteers and organizers. However, they are all looking forward to the next games.