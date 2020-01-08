17-year-old charged with driving 132km/h in a 60km/h zone
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 2:52PM EST
BARRIE -- A teenager accused of speeding in Orangeville will have to answer to charges of stunt driving later this month in court.
The 17-year-old was allegedly clocked travelling more than double the posted speed limit on Thursday evening.
The young driver's licence was immediately suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was impounded.
Police say the teen was driving 132km/h in a 60km/h zone along B Line.