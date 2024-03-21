10 days left to help YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce reach $100,000 fundraising goal

There are just 10 days left to help the YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce reach its $100,000 fundraising goal to support its financial assistance program.

"The need is growing, with 930 individuals requesting financial assistance in 2023 alone. Donations to the YMCA can be transformative, serving as a turning point in someone's life," said April Robinson, manager of communications and fund development.

The YMCA's Strong Communities Campaign is a financial assistance program accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.

A yearly $1,200 pledge for a three-year term can provide families lasting health benefits through swimming, sports, fitness, and family-oriented activities.

Over $20,000 is still needed to reach the campaign's year-end goal.

"Businesses or individuals seeking to make a significant impact can participate in the fundraiser by pledging $1,200 annually to provide membership access to the YMCA Health, Fitness, and Aquatics Centre for a family in need," as stated in the release.

As part of the campaign, the YMCA will share stories about how donations have changed the lives of individuals in the community.

Donations for the Strong Communities Campaign can be made here.