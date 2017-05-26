

Staff, CTV Barrie





The Ontario government is covering 90 per cent of the cost of the replacement of the Stephenson Road 1 bridge that connects Bracebridge and Huntsville.

Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement in Bracebridge on Friday. The province is providing more than $1.1 million to both towns for the project.

“Building and repairing critical infrastructure in small, rural and northern municipalities makes it safer and easier to get around, strengthens communities and ensures Ontario’s long-term prosperity,” said Wynne.

The new bridge has the structural integrity to allow unrestricted use by heavy winter service vehicles, emergency response vehicles and the public.

It will help ease the flow of traffic and increase road safety, creating more economic opportunities the government said.