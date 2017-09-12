

Mike Arsalides, CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman, who was charged in the death of a baby earlier this year, was back in court to answer to fresh criminal charges.

Crystal Jones, 42, is now charged with drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, and theft under $5,000. She was released on bail Tuesday to family members.

Jones was previously charged with concealing the body of a child and neglecting to obtain assistance in childbirth. The child’s body was discovered in Sandy Cove Acres in Innisfil.

Those charges remain before the courts. Her next court appearance is Sept. 27.