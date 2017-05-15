

CTV Barrie





There’s a collective sigh of relief in Minden, as water levels are finally going down.

Bridgette Gall’s neighbourhood was hit hard by flooding. Her yard is underwater and now her basement is filling up.

The water brings back memories from 2013, where flooding was so bad she had to leave her home for 34 days.

"When this started again, and the barricades went up, and your body just remembers and you just goes,” she says.

It's the same story for many residents, who are using sandbags and pumps to keep out water.

The township still remains under a state of emergency. However, there was some positive news. Water has receded five centimetres per day for the last three days.

"After 14 days of rise, that definitely gives us some emotional relief," says Brent Devolin, Minden reeve.

The township hopes that trend will continue so they can assess damage to the infrastructure.

"To personal property and municipal infrastructure it's substantial. It could be some weeks before we have a more precise handle on that."

Many roads are closed in downtown Minden, making it difficult for residents and cottage goers to get around. It's also affecting local businesses.

"Hopefully they re-open soon. We don't know when," says Nadine Papp, a business owner. "It wasn't our best weekend. Probably could have done a little bit better business, being Mother's Day."

The township has qualified for Ontario’s Disaster Relief Assistance Program. It’s unclear how much money they will receive.

The reeve also told me the Red Cross will start a door-to-door campaign this week for residents in affected areas.

When asked when he thinks the state of emergency will be lifted, he believes it will be in early June.