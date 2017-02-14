

CTV Barrie





No injuries are reported after a snowmobile erupted into flames on Lake Simcoe.

York Regional Police marine unit officers were out on patrol on Tuesday when they found the sled engulfed in flames. The rider was found next to the snowmobile uninjured.

Investigators believe the sled malfunctioned, sparking the fire. The snowmobile was destroyed and later towed back to land.

The investigation is ongoing.