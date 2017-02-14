Featured
Snowmobile bursts into flames on Lake Simcoe
A snowmobile erupted into flames on Lake Simcoe near Georgina, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (York Regional Police Marine Unit)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 3:51PM EST
No injuries are reported after a snowmobile erupted into flames on Lake Simcoe.
York Regional Police marine unit officers were out on patrol on Tuesday when they found the sled engulfed in flames. The rider was found next to the snowmobile uninjured.
Investigators believe the sled malfunctioned, sparking the fire. The snowmobile was destroyed and later towed back to land.
The investigation is ongoing.
