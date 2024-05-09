Province moving forward with construction of controversial Bradford Bypass

The Ford government is driving ahead with a controversial plan to construct a four-lane highway in Simcoe County aimed at alleviating congestion and enhancing regional connectivity.

On Thursday, the provincial government officially greenlit the next phase in the development of the contentious Bradford Bypass by announcing that the contract had been awarded for the detailed design of the western section.

The forthcoming 16-kilometre thoroughfare is poised to redirect substantial traffic volume from local arteries, easing the strain on existing infrastructure.

"Commuters across this area need this highway to get to work and home to their families safely and more efficiently. The farmers in the Holland Marsh need less congested highways to get their products to market sooner," noted York-Simcoe MPP Minister Caroline Mulroney.

Work on the controversial project is expected to begin its first phase next year.

Once completed, the bypass is anticipated to mitigate congestion on the 400 and the 404.

And Bradford Mayor James Leduc said it would do much more than that.

"This is the most used road in the county. It has 25,000 vehicles a day, so having this bypass will allow some of that commuter traffic to move off our local roads," the mayor said.

Environmental groups have opposed the project, saying they are concerned about the environmental impacts the construction of a new major thoroughfare will have.

Last spring, critics slammed an environmental impact study, calling it a rushed job and arguing the government wasn't concerned about public opinion.

However, earlier this year, a poll suggested most Ontarians are in favour of the project.

The government estimates commuters in Simcoe County and York Region will save up to 35 minutes in travel time per trip.

The province emphasized the urgency to get shovels in the ground to start infrastructure projects like the Bradford Bypass, but specific timelines for completion remained elusive.