

CTV Barrie





A second person has been charged in connection to a string of overdoses which happened last fall in downtown Barrie.

On Oct. 2, a 22-year-old woman collapsed near Fred Grant Square and went unresponsive – just one of five similar overdoses that happened early that morning.

Investigators learned that all the victims were at the same party earlier in the night. The group took what they believed was cocaine, but police say it was actually a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

The victims were all taken to hospital and were later released.

A 20-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with several drug offenses, including trafficking fentanyl.

A 22-year-old Barrie man has since been charged with trafficking charges.

Both of the accused will appear in court on Feb. 27.