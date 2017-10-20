

Sean Grech, CTV Barrie





More police stations are offering up space to people who are buying or selling things to strangers.

Bracebridge OPP has joined Project Safe Trade, which means residents can use the detachments parking lot. The OPP say it’s a move to help ensure those transaction don’t end in crime.

"This will cut down on the occurrences that we have seen across the province where individuals regrettably have been relieved of their money as a result of transactions that have been carried out in perhaps undesirable locations," says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

This is one of only two OPP detachments offering the service. The other is near Windsor. Many local police forces like the idea. In fact, Barrie police say their parking lot is always available.

“We offer our parking lot to anybody. If they feel they want to use our parking lot to do that safe exchange because we have video surveillance; you're in an open and secure lot, absolutely," says Const. Sarah Bamford.

Police say if you're not able to find a safe exchange zone to instead find a location that's well populated, well lit and to bring a witness.