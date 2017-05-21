Featured
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $10 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:34AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 24 will be approximately $13 million.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Firefighter injured in townhouse blaze in Tottenham
- Toronto man who disappeared in December found murdered in Kawartha Lakes
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $37 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Downbursts cause damage in Holland Marsh, Barrie
- Anger over slow driver sparks violent road rage incident: police