Featured
More than $100K found inside an old television at recycling centre
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:57AM EST
More than $100,000 found in an old television at a Barrie recycling centre has been returned to its rightful owner.
Employees at GEEP Industries were dismantling the television last month when a cash box and banking records were found inside the TV. The television had been sitting on the property for more than a year.
The items were ultimately handed over to police. Officers were able to use the banking records to locate the owner.
The owner, a 68-year-old man from Bolsover, Ont., which is located near Kawartha Lakes, told police that he had put the money in the television for safe keeping.
The man says he forgot about the cash and eventually the television was given to a family friend, who brought it to the recycling centre.
Police are thanking the employees at Geep for their honesty.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Man threatened to kill partner, held her captive after argument: police
- Second person charged in connection to five downtown Barrie overdoses
- Barrie police, OPP get funding to create support centres for sexual assault victims
- Victims stabbed multiple times in Barrie's double homicide: police
- Snowmobile bursts into flames on Lake Simcoe