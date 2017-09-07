

CTV Barrie





A tractor trailer flipped over on Mapleview Drive in Barrie Thursday morning causing major traffic delays in the area.

It happened just before 9:30 am near Highway 400. There were no injuries and police are still trying to figure out why it flipped over.

A large tow truck was brought in to tow the large vehicle. The area closed for serveral hours for the police investigation. It has since reopened