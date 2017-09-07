Featured
Major traffic delays after tractor trailer flips over on Mapleview Drive in Barrie
A tractor trailer flipped on Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. on Sept 7, 2017 causing major traffic delays in the area. (CTV Barrie KC Colby)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 4:20PM EDT
A tractor trailer flipped over on Mapleview Drive in Barrie Thursday morning causing major traffic delays in the area.
It happened just before 9:30 am near Highway 400. There were no injuries and police are still trying to figure out why it flipped over.
A large tow truck was brought in to tow the large vehicle. The area closed for serveral hours for the police investigation. It has since reopened