

CTV Barrie





An Innisfil man who sexually assaulted young girls over a 30-year period is headed to prison.

Harold Leblanc, a 74-year-old retired maintenance worker with the York Region District School Board, was sentenced to prison for five years.

He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six young girls between the ages of six and 12 who lived in his neighbourhood.

The assaults started in 1984 and continued until his arrest in 2016.

Leblanc has also been ordered to stay away from parks and his name will be on the sex offender registry for life.