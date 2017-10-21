

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Dufferin OPP are investigating after an industrial accident on the 3rd Line of Melancthon, Ontario.

Police, Dufferin EMS, and Honeywood Fire Department were called to a farm just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday after a man became trapped inside a potato combine on a farm.

It took almost an hour for the 44-year-old man to be freed.

Once stabilized on scene, he was airlifted to an area hospital by ORNGE Air Ambulance.

He suffered serious injuries to both legs, but he is reported to be in stable condition.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.

It’s not yet known what caused the worker to become trapped in the machine.