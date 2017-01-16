Featured
Impaired driving charges laid after car crashes outside OPP detachment
A car crashed into a fence outside of the OPP station in Barrie, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Barrie Police K9/ Twitter)
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 3:29PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 5:05PM EST
A Barrie man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing his car outside of an OPP detachment.
The man jumped the curb and crashed his car into a fence outside of the detachment on Rose Street in Barrie on Sunday night. Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene on foot.
OPP officers and a K9 unit searched the area and found a man matching the description of the driver. He was found to be in possession of a key that matched the car.
According to Barrie police, an open bottle of liquor was found in the vehicle.
The 26-year-old was later charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at that scene of a crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
