A Barrie man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing his car outside of an OPP detachment.

The man jumped the curb and crashed his car into a fence outside of the detachment on Rose Street in Barrie on Sunday night. Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene on foot.

OPP officers and a K9 unit searched the area and found a man matching the description of the driver. He was found to be in possession of a key that matched the car.

According to Barrie police, an open bottle of liquor was found in the vehicle.

The 26-year-old was later charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at that scene of a crash.

The investigation is ongoing.