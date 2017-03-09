

CTV Barrie





Georgian College has chosen the location for its downtown Barrie campus.

The college is looking to hold classes inside a 17,000 square-foot building located at 56 Bayfield St. It will be the new home for students of digital photography and imaging, digital video, graphic design and graphic design production.

“We’re excited about the possibilities this will bring, and we eagerly anticipate the first day of classes in September,” said Dr. Bill Angelakos, Dean of Technology and Visual Arts in a statement.

“This new leased downtown location will provide our students greater opportunities for work-integrated and experiential learning and collaboration with experts in Barrie’s vibrant creative community, as well as space to show and sell their work.”

The move downtown has been in the works for many years. Mayor Jeff Lehman says both the city and the college will prosper from the campus.

“Bringing post-secondary education downtown has been a key piece of our strategy for many years and this will be a boost for downtown businesses. Both the City and Georgian will benefit from this downtown location. Most importantly, it will provide an exciting new facility and a creative environment for Georgian’s talented students,” he said in a statement.

The site still needs final approval from the province and the City of Barrie.

The college hopes to have the campus ready for September.