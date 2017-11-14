

CTV Barrie





Much needed flooring repairs are underway in the emergency department at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and that could mean longer wait times for patients.

The flooring replacement work has closed off access to three patient treatment areas in the department.

The hospital warns that flow within the department will be more congested, which may necessitate limits on the number of visitors for emergency patients inside the department because of the limited space.

“Our staff will do their best to minimize the disruption and impact on patient flow,” says Natalie Bubela, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate your patience during the construction period, and your understanding of the potential noise associated with the work.”

The repair work is expected to take until December 4th to complete.