A flood watch continues across Simcoe County, as water levels in many of the region's lakes and river continue to rise.

One of the areas conservation officials are watching is the Mad River in Angus. On Saturday, water could be seen touching the bottom of the bridge on County Road 10.

This is just one area conservation officials are keeping an eye on. People living in low-lying or flood prone areas should be prepared.

Officials say one of the biggest problems is that the ground is over saturated or frozen, so water has nowhere to go.

The flood watch has been issued by both the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority and the Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority.

The watch will remain in place until at least Monday.