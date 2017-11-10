

Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





A container of warm ashes from a wood stove is believed to be the cause of a devastating house fire in Wasaga Beach.

The fire broke out at the home on River Road West just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The call came in as a deck fire and when crews arrived on scene the house was fully involved.

Investigators were still on scene Friday and determined the cause to be a container of warm ashes placed on the deck outside the home.

"Accidental fire caused by a container of warm ashes from a wood stove being placed on a wood deck," said Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam. "The wind fanning the ashes was a major factor in the development of fire."

No one was home when the fire broke out, but it’s believed two pets were inside the house.

The fire chief says the home is a total loss and damage is estimated at $350,000.