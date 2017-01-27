

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The end of an era has arrived for Midland’s General Mills plant.

Employees will leave the Pillsbury plant for the final time on Friday, as the plant closes its door forever. It comes one week after the company wrapped up production at the facility.

"There's really nothing we can do when a US parent phones up and says we're moving production back to the states. But it's put us on notice that our economy is changing,” says Midland Mayor Gord McKay.

General Mills announced two years ago it was closing the plant and moving production to Tennessee. The plant produced refrigerated baked goods and pizza products.

The closure affects about 100 people. Company officials say workers were offered transition opportunities within Canada. Others were offered severance packages.

McKay and other municipal leaders have been preparing for this day since the closure announcement. He says there is some good news.

“We actually have got an individual who is thinking of taking over this manufacturing operation so hopefully there will be new jobs coming into this very location."

The mayor hopes to have a firmer announcement in the near future.

McKay adds that 10 manufacturers in the community are hiring and more than 100 new positions are expected in the next year.