An Oakville man is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly spotted driving in the wrong direction on Highway 11.

Provincial police received several reports from witnesses who saw a vehicle going south in the northbound lanes of the highway between Line 10 and 8 in Oro-Medonte, early Friday morning.

Police eventually stopped the car, charging the 51-year-old driver with impaired driving. The man’s licence was suspended and his car impounded.

He will appear in court at a future date.