The Elvis Festival will return to Collingwood for at least two more years.

Collingwood town council has agreed to bring the festival back despite weaker than expected ticket sales this past summer.

It had a loss of about $125,000 in 2017. However, it's believed the festival generated about $1.3 million in economic revenue for Collingwood.

Town staff say it was a difficult year for sales because of how many other summer time celebrations during Canada's 150th.

The three day Elvis Festival will kick off on July 27, 2018.