

Staff, CTV Barrie





The sesquicentennial flag was raised outside the Orillia Opera House Monday as the city prepares for the upcoming Canada 150th birthday celebrations.

“Orillia’s Canada Day celebrations are a special time during the year where we come together in civic pride for our City and our nation,” said Mayor Steve Clarke

The Canada 150 flag was created by the Government of Canada in honour of this milestone year.

The Sunshine City is also celebrating its 150th birthday this year. Orillia was incorporated as a village on January 1, 1867, just six months before Confederation.

This year the Orillia Canada Day Committee has expanded the festivities in honour of Canada and Orillia’s 150th birthdays which include a Friday night street dance with music by Dr. Krane along with a laser to music lightshow set to start at 10 p.m.

“The civic pride in this community is inspiring,” said Jacqueline Soczka, Manager of Culture for the City of Orillia. “From public art to exhibitions, theatrical performances and events like Canada Day, the City has come together in this sesquicentennial year to honour our past, present and future.”

The Canada Day celebrations will also include a performances by the O.P.P. Chorus, Royal Canadian Legion’s Pipes and Drums, and Thomas Harrigan of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation at the Opening Ceremonies, a large display on the City’s industrial heritage and walking tours of our historic downtown.

Residents also encouraged to visit the city’s time capsule booth at Couchiching Beach Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to share their community spirit.

For a full list of Canada Day celebrations in Orillia click here.