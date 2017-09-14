Featured
Barrie still third most expensive city to rent apartments in Canada: report
The CMHC says the vacancy rate in Calgary for October 2015 is 5.3 percent.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 3:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 4:19PM EDT
Barrie remains one of the most expensive places in Canada to rent an apartment.
According to a new report by PadMapper.com, the average price of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie this month is $1,200 – the third highest in Canada.
The report also examines the cost of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie from September of last year. It shows that the cost has gone up 15.4 per cent.
A two bedroom apartment is going on average for $1,450, an increase of 5.1 per cent from last month and a 13.3 per cent increase from last year.
Vancouver remains the most expensive city in Canada to rent, with a one bedroom apartment costing around $2,020. Toronto is second on the list with the average one bedroom renting at $1,930.
PadMapper’s rental report analyzes data from Canada’s top 25 most populous metro areas.