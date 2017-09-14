

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie remains one of the most expensive places in Canada to rent an apartment.

According to a new report by PadMapper.com, the average price of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie this month is $1,200 – the third highest in Canada.

The report also examines the cost of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie from September of last year. It shows that the cost has gone up 15.4 per cent.

A two bedroom apartment is going on average for $1,450, an increase of 5.1 per cent from last month and a 13.3 per cent increase from last year.

Vancouver remains the most expensive city in Canada to rent, with a one bedroom apartment costing around $2,020. Toronto is second on the list with the average one bedroom renting at $1,930.

PadMapper’s rental report analyzes data from Canada’s top 25 most populous metro areas.