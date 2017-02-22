

CTV Barrie





Several arrests were made after police executed search warrants at homes in Barrie and Innisfil.

Officers with Barrie’s street crime unit arrived at a home just off Edgehill Drive on Wednesday morning. Police seized drugs and a prohibited weapon from the house.

Six people were arrested in this operation, including two men and a woman from Barrie, as well as an Innisfil man and two Innisfil women.

Police say numerous drug related charges will be filed.

Officers are still tallying up the amount of drugs collected.