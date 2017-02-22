Featured
Arrests made after drug bust in Barrie
Barrie police executed a search warrant at this home in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 7:20PM EST
Several arrests were made after police executed search warrants at homes in Barrie and Innisfil.
Officers with Barrie’s street crime unit arrived at a home just off Edgehill Drive on Wednesday morning. Police seized drugs and a prohibited weapon from the house.
Six people were arrested in this operation, including two men and a woman from Barrie, as well as an Innisfil man and two Innisfil women.
Police say numerous drug related charges will be filed.
Officers are still tallying up the amount of drugs collected.
