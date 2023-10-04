Barrie

    • Young fans get up close with Toronto Maple Leafs in Gravenhurst

    Students in Gravenhurst got to get up close and personal with some of their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs players on Wednesday as the NHL team hit the ice to practice at a local arena.

    Excited Muskoka Beechgrove Public School students donned their best white and blue and walked over to the Centennial Centre to watch the Leafs in action.

    "It's so cool. I love Mitch Marner, and it's awesome. I'm so excited," said student Kaliyah Monaghan.

    Many of the students have only idolized the team through a TV screen, making this a dream come true.

    "This is my first time ever going to anything like this before," said student Christian Lima.

    "It's awesome considering that some of the best players in the NHL are here in our small town, so it's really cool," added student Stewart Thomas.

    And it's not just a memorable experience for the kids; it's a fun trip for the Leafs, who explored Muskoka's resorts and golf courses before attending training camp.

    "I mean, hanging out with the guys, getting to know the new guys, and having fun together, it's been a great team-building trip," said Toronto Maple Leafs player William Nylander.

    Leafs veteran Mark Giordano said he understands how special these memories are for the kids, adding he remembers watching the team practice at Maple Leave Gardens as a youngster.

    "You just remember it. I still remember it like it was not too long ago, so it's a cool experience. You get to the speed, and you get to maybe get some autographs and interact with the guys closer than you normally would, so I'm sure it's a really fun day," the Leafs defenceman said.

    Beechgrove Public School students show their excitement watching the Toronto Maple Leafs practice in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 4, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

    "A lot of kids out there obviously having a good time, [who] maybe don't get an opportunity to see an NHL team practice, so there was a lot of energy, a lot of high-pitch screaming out there," said Leafs Forward Ryan Reaves.

    It was an experience that likely won't be forgotten any time soon.

    "I always wanted to do something like this, and finally, for something to happen like this, I feel like my life is complete," Lima said.

    The team will head back to Toronto to wrap up the pre-season with two games against the Detroit Red Wings this week.

    As the regular season approaches, the players said they hope to have more success on the ice than they did in Muskoka on the golf course.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News