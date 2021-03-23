BARRIE, ONT. -- York Region is making strides to vaccinate residents.

The health unit reports more than 14,000 appointments were scheduled Tuesday as vaccination bookings opened to include residents 70 and older.

"This is great news for our residents, as York Region continues to make significant progress in vaccinating priority populations," stated Patrick Casey, director of corporate communications for York Region.

To date, 110,669 doses of the booster shot have gone into the arms of York residents.

The region said about 7,000 vaccination appointments remain for eligible residents, including seniors 70 and older, Indigenous adults, adult recipients of chronic home care, faith leaders who live or work in the region and high priority health-care workers.

As vaccine supplies become available, the region will expand appointments to more residents.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic at Wonderland in Vaughan is scheduled to open on Monday.

