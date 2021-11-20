York Region appoints new medical officer of health

BARRIE, ONT. -

Nearly two months after the retirement of the region's former top doc, York Region has appointed a new medical officer of health.

On Friday, it was announced that Dr. Barry Pakes would take over the position of top doctor in York Region after getting approval from the Ministry of Health Thursday. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakes has worked as a public health physician assisting with the region's response.

"We continue to rely on public health guidance and expertise from across all levels of governments and are confident the leadership of Dr. Pakes will deliver on the high-quality public health care our residents and businesses both deserve and expect," Wayne Emmerson, the York Region chairman and CEO said in a news release.

Before working with York Region Public Health, Pakes served as associate medical officer of health at the Regional Municipality of Halton, Regional Municipality of Peel and the Middlesex-London Health Unit, amongst other roles.

Dr. Pakes replaces Dr. Karim Kurji, the previous medical officer of health who retired at the end of September. Since then, Dr. Richard Gould, an associate medical officer of health, has led the health unit.

Gould will return to his role as associate medical officer of health.

Pakes will begin his role effective immediately.