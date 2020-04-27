BARRIE -- Barrie's YMCA is providing many of the city's essential workers with relief as it opens Simcoe County's first emergency child care centre.

The centre is located at Georgian College and is free of charge for any essential worker with no other options for child care.

Applications can be made online through the County of Simcoe, which will follow guidelines set out by the province for who is eligible, which includes health care workers, police officers and those working in correctional institutions.

The centre had a total of three kids on Monday, according to Brian Shelley, YMCA Simcoe-Muskoka vice president.

Tomorrow he says they are expecting seven, and by the end of the week, they hope to fill all 29 available spots.

Shelley says the YMCA aims to assist its community, especially during difficult times.

"For those still working in essential services today, its more important because there isn't the capacity to just drop off at a friend's house or those children in school - they obviously aren't going to school."

The centre will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m with the possibility of extending hours if necessary.