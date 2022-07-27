Worker's company vehicle towed away after stunt driving charge in Mono

A worker will have to explain to his boss why his work vehicle was impounded for 14 days after police accused him of driving 70 km/h over the limit in the Town of Mono.

According to Dufferin OPP, an officer clocked the vehicle travelling 150 km/h along Highway 10 Tuesday night.

"A very bad decision with consequences," Const. Jennifer Roach stated.

The accused, a 22-year-old Brampton man, was handed a 30-day licence suspension and charged with stunt driving.

Police also charged the man with failing to mark an overhanging load, failing to have an insurance card and possessing more than one licence.

Dufferin OPP says that officers laid 35 traffic-related charges on Tuesday night.