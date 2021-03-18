BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing for witnesses to a serious single-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township.

The crash happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3.

Police say the driver suffered possibly life-altering injuries and was rushed to a Toronto hospital by an Ornge air ambulance.

The driver is listed in stable condition, according to the OPP.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.