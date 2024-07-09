BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman faces multiple charges in connection with theft spree in Bradford

    A luxury car is photographed in this stock image (Pexels). A luxury car is photographed in this stock image (Pexels).
    Police charged a Bradford woman with 14 offences in connection with thefts from vehicles.

    Officers launched an investigation into a rash of thefts from Bradford neighbourhoods last month.

    "The suspect was targeting residential neighbourhoods in the middle of the night and stealing personal belongings and bank cards from unlocked vehicles," South Simcoe police stated in a release issued on Tuesday.

    Police say the suspect used stolen bank cards to buy items from gas stations and convenience stores.

    "Police would like to remind residents to keep their vehicles locked as that is the best way to prevent yourself from falling victim to this type of crimes," the service stated.

    The 43-year-old woman is charged with several offences, including theft, possession of property obtained by crime, fraud and fraudulent use of credit cards.

