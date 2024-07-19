Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman

Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.

Officers launched the investigation on Monday after a woman was found dead inside a Seventh Street home.

Police say the accused was also found inside the house and rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Julia Brady of Midland.

Police charged Justus Chester, 26, also of Midland, with second-degree murder.

He remains in police custody, with his first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Police have not provided details surrounding the investigation, including how the individual died or the relation between the two.