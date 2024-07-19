BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman

    Yellow tape surrounds an area as police investigate a homicide on Seventh Street in Midland, Ont., on Tues. July 16, 2024. (Steve Mann/CTV News) Yellow tape surrounds an area as police investigate a homicide on Seventh Street in Midland, Ont., on Tues. July 16, 2024. (Steve Mann/CTV News)
    Share

    Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.

    Officers launched the investigation on Monday after a woman was found dead inside a Seventh Street home.

    Police say the accused was also found inside the house and rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

    The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Julia Brady of Midland.

    Police charged Justus Chester, 26, also of Midland, with second-degree murder.

    He remains in police custody, with his first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

    Police have not provided details surrounding the investigation, including how the individual died or the relation between the two.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News