Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by unknown man
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 6:26PM EST
Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Collingwood.
The woman was walking on a trail in the area of Huron Street and Niagara Street on Feb. 26, at around 6 p.m.
According to the OPP, the woman was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as a 40 year old, with short grey hair. He was seen wearing dark jeans, a brown winter jacket and a yellow scarf.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.