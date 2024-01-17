Woman airlifted with critical injuries after apparent fall from Bradford apartment building

One woman has been airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after paramedics say she fell from an apartment building in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Holland Street West and Harmony Circle on Wednesday as officers investigated the incident.

Samantha Ramsay said she looked down from her balcony at 220 Holland Street West, saw the woman lying on the ground crying for help, and checked on her.

"She was in the snow in her pyjamas. She had multiple injuries. No one was helping her. It had been 25 minutes of her yelling for help," Ramsay said, adding she immediately called 911.

"If it wasn't for Samantha, with the cold morning that it was, I believe she may not have been found alive," added Ramsay's friend Amber Bednarz.

While police have not released the woman's identity or her condition, paramedics told CTV News she suffered critical injuries.

Police have ruled out foul play and said there was no threat to public safety.

Bradford District High School was placed in a brief hold and secure Wednesday morning while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended to the scene.

The Simcoe County District School Board confirmed to CTV News the security measure at the school lasted less than half an hour, and the day resumed as usual.

Police cleared the scene mid-afternoon on Wednesday. No further details on the investigation have been released.