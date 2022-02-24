Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crashes into tree

A 60-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile in Muskoka.

Provincial police say the woman was sledding on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail D101B, in Lake of Bays, northwest of Highway 60, in the area of Oxtongue Lake on Friday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find the victim's snowmobile had left the trail and struck a tree.

Ornge air ambulance landed at Blue Spruce Resort and flew the woman to a Toronto area hospital.

Police say she suffered life-altering injuries.

It's not clear what caused the snowmobile to leave the OFSC trail.