

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An 86-year-old Collingwood woman who police say was the victim of a purse snatching late last week has died in hospital.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery.

Police say Marion Fenwick was walking on Market Lane on Saturday afternoon and was knocked to the ground when the suspect snatched her purse.

She suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police say the culprit left the scene before the ambulance arrived.

Police are hoping to speak with two people who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

They are looking for the driver of this black Chevrolet four-door pickup truck.

They are also looking to speak with this man that was on a bike shortly before the incident happened..

Both potential witnesses are asked to contact the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321.

The accused faces charges of violent robbery and aggravated assault.

A post mortem is scheduled to take place to determine the exact cause of death.