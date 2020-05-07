BARRIE -- A morning crash in Huntsville on Thursday has left a 70-year-old woman in serious condition in a Toronto hospital.

The crash happened at 9:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Lindgren Road.

Police say the crash involved a car and a transport truck.

Smashed glass and twisted metal are what remains of the small blue car when the vehicles came to rest after the collision.

Police say a 65-year-old man also in the car was also taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Traffic Collision Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the crash.