Winter travel alert issued with heavy snow wreaking havoc on area roads

Heavy and blowing snow could make for tricky driving conditions across the region on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for Muskoka, noting snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres, with peak snowfall rates exceeding five centimetres per hour, which may not be welcome news for residents in the area who are still digging out from significant snowfall this week.

Huntsville's mayor said the town had received more than 40 centimetres of the white stuff in the past 24 hours.

Digging out in Huntsville, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

The national weather agency stated that lake effect snow from Georgian Bay will continue through the afternoon, creating significantly reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is in effect for parts of Simcoe County, with up to 10 centimetres of snowfall anticipated throughout the afternoon.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," Environment Canada's website stated.

The weather agency expects the conditions to weaken and shift to the south by Thursday evening.