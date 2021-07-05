BARRIE, ONT. -- Marine unit officers rescued three women who ran into trouble while canoeing for the first time out on Lake Simcoe.

York Regional Police released a video from the marine unit boat following the rescue on June 24 when the canoeists got stuck near Sibbald Point Provincial Park on the southern shores of Lake Simcoe near Sutton.

Luckily, one of the individuals was able to call for help with a cell phone.

"The wind carried them away from shore, and they were unable to paddle back in," police said in a release that the three panicked and called 911.

The marine unit was immediately dispatched to look for the canoe with little information on their location.

Police say the three women were found uninjured and taken back to shore.

Police remind anyone heading out on the water to know your exact location in the event of an emergency.

They also say to be wary of quickly changing weather conditions that could result in high winds and large waves.

The release concludes, "Always wear a properly-fitted life jacket, bring a cell phone, plan your route and tell someone where you're going and what time you expect to be back."