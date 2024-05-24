BARRIE
Barrie

    • Week-long lane closures to cause traffic delays in Barrie's south end

    Traffic delays amid road construction in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News) Traffic delays amid road construction in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)
    Share

    Motorists will have to contend with a week of lane closures along a busy stretch in Barrie's south end.

    The City says construction work will result in traffic delays along Fairview Road from Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road from Monday to Friday.

    The area is a two-lane road that drivers utilize to access Bayview Drive and Harvie Road.

    Traffic controllers will be in place during the lane closures and restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Motorists may want to find alternate routes during the road work.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News