Week-long lane closures to cause traffic delays in Barrie's south end

Motorists will have to contend with a week of lane closures along a busy stretch in Barrie's south end.

The City says construction work will result in traffic delays along Fairview Road from Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road from Monday to Friday.

The area is a two-lane road that drivers utilize to access Bayview Drive and Harvie Road.

Traffic controllers will be in place during the lane closures and restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Motorists may want to find alternate routes during the road work.