BARRIE -- Well-known politician and Barrie community activist, the Honourable Aileen Carrol has died.

"Aileen was a fiery and funny person and an inspiration to many," Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted on Monday. "We've lost one of our most prominent citizens."

Aileen accomplished many firsts - the first Federal Cabinet Minister from Barrie and serving at all three levels of government including both Provincial and Federal cabinet 1/ — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) April 20, 2020

Carroll was the first Federal Cabinet Minister from Barrie and served at all three levels of government. She resigned from politics in 2011 and focused her energy on charitable activities and her family.

She leaves behind her husband, two children and six grandchildren.

Carroll passed away on Sunday at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

She was 75.