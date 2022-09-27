Waubaushene couple wins $100,000 with lottery ticket

A couple from Waubaushene plans to buy a new truck and pay some bills after winning $100,000 with Lotto 6/49.

Randy and Debra Barnes said they always play the lottery and make a point to add Encore.

"We scanned the ticket on the OLG app and saw 'Big Winner' appear. We did not expect that at all," said Debra.

"We were both so surprised and excited," added Randy.

The married duo said they shared the news with their daughters.

"I am still in disbelief that we really won $100,000," Debra said.

The couple won after matching six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Sept. 3 draw with the lottery ticket they purchased at The Old Corner Store & Restaurant on Mill Street in Hillsdale.