Water crash in Oro-Medonte sends one person to hospital, other man facing charges

OPP investigate a collision between a sea-doo and a parked boat in Oro-Medonte on Fri. June 2, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) OPP investigate a collision between a sea-doo and a parked boat in Oro-Medonte on Fri. June 2, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver